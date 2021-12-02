Bengal Braces for Intensified Winter Air Pollution Partly Thanks to Delhi

Wherever there is an anticyclone, winds will tend to subside and do not allow mixing. Thus, pollutants will not lift in the atmosphere. As a result, pollutants are transported from north-westerly winds from the northwestern plains along with the local pollutants, would get trapped over the earth surface. Hence, we can expect a sharp spike in pollution levels. The weather system is expected to stay over West Bengal for the next 3-4 days and so will the pollution levels the Southern Hemisphere.

Mahesh Palawat, VP- Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.