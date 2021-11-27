Air Pollution: Ban on Entry of Trucks in Delhi Extended Till 30 November

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, in Gurugram.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi's Department of Environment and Forests on Saturday, 27 November, extended the ban on entry of trucks not carrying essential commodities till Tuesday, 30 November, due to poor air quality in the national capital.
The order comes two days after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai re-imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi.
Here's a rundown of what has been banned and what is allowed.
Which vehicles are banned from entering Delhi?
The ban on trucks entering the national capital, except for those carrying essential commodities, has been extended till Tuesday, 30 November, until further order.
An additional 700 CNG buses have been hired by the Delhi government to encourage people to use public transport.
Are schools and offices open?
All schools and state government offices in Delhi are scheduled to reopen from Monday, 28 November.
What other activities have been banned?
After the Supreme Court's directions, a ban has been re-imposed on construction and demolition activities in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passed an order on Friday, 26 November, to "deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities".
