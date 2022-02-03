Watch | Birds in Delhi Ponds Remind Us Why We Should Not Ignore Urban Wetlands

As per a 2021 study, on winter birds in Delhi ponds, researchers recorded 37 percent of the city’s bird species in its ponds, which they defined as water bodies sizing less than five hectares. Pied avocets wade the waters of an accidental pond, a waterlogged site next to a flyover construction project in Delhi.

The bird with an unusual up-curved beak travels from Central Asia and Europe to the Indian subcontinent. Hidden from morning walkers passing by a pond in a park, a greenish warbler flutters in the vegetation around the pond. The tiny migrant descends into Delhi during winter, year after year. Birds in urban water bodies are a usual sight but are often ignored.

Motivated by the lack of research on urban pond ecology in India, Prakhar Rawal, the study’s primary author, decided to look closer home. The capital city’s wetlands are at risk due to encroachment, real estate activities, dumping of solid waste and untreated sewage.