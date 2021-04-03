Birds, Butterflies, 1700 Trees: Bengaluru Man Grows Terrace Jungle

A retired engineer from Bengaluru, Nataraja Upadhya has created a thriving urban jungle on his terrace with 300 varieties of trees that host 50 types of butterflies and about a dozen birds.

At a time when temperatures across metro cities have consistently risen over the years, Nataraja tells The Better India, “The best part is that I do not need a cooler or fan during the summer, but definitely a thicker blanket in winters.”

In the early summer of 2010, Nataraja Upadhya was feeling the need to set up a water cooler to deal with the impending heat. As he geared up for temperatures to soar in Bengaluru, where he lives, he thought of how he could help regulate the temperature in his own home.

According to a report in The Better India, he was already maintaining a garden in front of his house, located in Vivekanandanagar in Banashankari area. Hence, he decided to begin gardening on his terrace as well, to have a relatively cool roof.