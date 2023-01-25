Behind the Mermaid Myth: Dugongs and Their Fight Against Extinction

Fairytales surrounding the possible existence of a mermaid – half human, half fish – have remained stuck in the minds of storytellers for hundreds of years now.

Given the level of fascination surrounding the mermaid, it becomes interesting to note that the closest reference to a mermaid, for many storytellers from the medieval or the modern era, has been that of the dugong.

In fact, the dugong has remained the inspiration behind recreating a mermaid-like creature for their sculptures, paintings and stories as well.