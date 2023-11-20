Go for a Run or Avoid It? What’s the Healthier Option Amid Delhi Pollution Spike

Image used for representation.
After seven months of consistently practising yoga, Sakshi Singh, a 23-year-old PR professional based in Delhi, had to pause her daily exercise plans thanks to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region.
In November 2023, Delhi’s AQI on most days has been in the ‘severe’ category.
Singh, who used to practise yoga on her terrace, tells FIT,
Nitika Dayal, a corporate executive from Delhi, too has had to indefinitely suspend her outdoor exercise regimen because of the smog.
But Singh and Dayal are not alone. A 2021 study, titled Air Pollution, Physical Activity and Health: A Mapping Review of the Evidence, states:
So what is it that fitness enthusiasts, regular joggers, or even those who drag themselves for their weekly-staying-sane walks (not me, cough cough) can do now that it's too polluted to even breathe outside? FIT asked experts.
Dr Pratibha Dogra, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, at Gurugram’s Marengo Asia Hospital, strongly recommends against exercising outdoors in the toxic air.
Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, agrees. Here's what both of them suggest:
Switch to exercising indoors for a few months.
If you do want to exercise outdoors, avoid going out in the morning when it’s cold because that is when the pollution is at its maximum.
Children, older people, pregnant women, and people with comorbidities should avoid stepping out early in the morning too.
Get an air purifier if you can afford it.
Since "indoor exercising" is quite the blanket phrase, FIT asked Coach Kay from Bangalore's KaysFIT Academy to suggest some specific exercises that people could try out. According to Coach Kay, here are some exercises that beginners and those with experience can try alike.
Those who have equipment at home:
Walking or running on a treadmill
Rowing
Indoor cycling
Equipment-free exercises:
On the spot running
On the spot jogging
Yoga
Squats
Lunges
Pull-ups
Aerobics
Hops
Skip rope
Box jumping
But why exactly is training in polluted air harmful?
Dr Dogra explains that when someone is exercising, the total amount of air that we inhale increases.
To put it simply, Dr Dogra adds, “If just standing outside in this poor AQI is like smoking 10 cigarettes, exercising outside would be equivalent to smoking 20 cigarettes.”
And the risks that accompany inhaling this polluted air are of serious concern too.
Dr Tayal says that as opposed to popular belief, pollution can impact not just your respiratory organs but your overall immune system too.
The short-term impacts could include:
Inflammation and irritation in the lungs and throat
Watering in the eyes
Headaches
The long-term impacts, on the other hand, could be severe, says Dr Tayal.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Asthma
Bronchitis
Heart attacks or strokes
Cancer
Lower level of good cholesterol
