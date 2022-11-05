Why Is Delhi Choking? It’s Not What You Think! Two Wheelers Are a Major Culprit

Representational Image
The majority of the pollution enveloping Delhi during the week of Diwali came from vehicles, indicated an analysis released by the think tank 'Centre for Science and Environment' (CSE) on Friday, 2 November - and a bulk of this automobile pollution was generated by two wheel vehicles in the city.
A statement by the CSE iterated:
In a city where two-wheelers make up 70 per cent of annual transport additions, it becomes important to examine their role in polluting Delhi's air.
In the last few days, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched alarming levels, with most parts of the city recording an AQI of over 400. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister announced closure of all primary schools, as the city hurtled into a health crisis amidst rising pollution.
According to an 'Emission Inventory Study' published by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in 2018, transport was responsible for 28 per cent of PM2.5 load in Delhi winters of 2016.
Of that, trucks and two wheelers contributed the most at 8 and 7 per cent, respectively.
Sub-sectoral contribution to PM2.5 in Delhi in winter 2016.
However, in recent times, trucks have shifted lower in the list of major pollutants.
"A lot of developments have happened in Delhi. Earlier there was no peripheral expressway, so, many trucks used to enter the city at night, but after the development of these expressways, as well as the imposition of environmental compensation charges, their share has gone down," Chattopadhyay stated.
He added that buses, too, have reduced in number in the city.
Shedding light on why two wheelers have become such a major concern, the CSE researcher added, "two wheelers, since they are very high in numbers and comparatively, have weaker emissions standards than commercial car segments, emit higher amounts of pollutants."
Data, too, corroborates the exceptionally high number of two-wheelers in the city.
Therefore, the three major reasons behind their contribution to pollution which emerge are:
High quantity of two wheelers in the city
High number of older two-wheel vehicles (BS3 and BS4 which are more polluting than BS6) that still throng the city
Even newer two wheelers (with BS6) have weaker emission standards as compared to cars with new technology
So what is the government doing? and why are there so many two wheelers on the roads?
"The operational cost of two-wheelers is much less than buses and certainly less than the metro. Therefore, in order to tackle this, we need to make public transportation affordable," he iterated.
“EV numbers are continuously changing every month, but it is still nothing compared to the overall volume of vehicles,” Anannya Das, Programme Manager for Sustainable Mobility at CSE, told The Quint.
According to Chattopadhyay, the government needs to "conduct intensive programmes to ensure the quality of electric two wheelers so it becomes popular".
"The government has not declared the fuel efficiency and mileage standards of two and three wheelers. This is only being done for cars. Declaring these will ensure that the vehicles on the roads are made up of newer technologies," Chattopadhyay stressed.
