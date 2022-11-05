Why Is Delhi Choking? It’s Not What You Think! Two Wheelers Are a Major Culprit

However, in recent times, trucks have shifted lower in the list of major pollutants.

"A lot of developments have happened in Delhi. Earlier there was no peripheral expressway, so, many trucks used to enter the city at night, but after the development of these expressways, as well as the imposition of environmental compensation charges, their share has gone down," Chattopadhyay stated.

He added that buses, too, have reduced in number in the city.