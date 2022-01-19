SonyLIV Won 2021, Starts Off Jan With Nadal’s Race For 21st Grand Slam Record

An action-packed January up ahead!
Courtesy - SonyLIV
There's something for everyone on SonyLIV, and more so when it comes to sports fans. Whether you're someone who eagerly follows the major Tennis Grand Slams, or someone who gets their kicks from watching European Football leagues, or an MMA fan who's sporting vice involves watching highlight reels of the elite combat sport athletes, or like most Indians, you're simply someone who can't get through their day without some form of cricket being part of it - SonyLIV has you covered.
Now that the new year has finally set in, and people have finally stopped messaging "Happy New Year" to their contacts, it's time to get back to all the sporting action. Here's what the rest of January has to offer!
Australian Open - The Australian Open is a tennis tournament held annually over the last fortnight of January at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. The tournament is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. The year’s first grand slam event will be streaming on SonyLIV from January 17th
Dates:
January 17th – 30th
UFC – The Ultimate Fighting Championship is an American mixed martial arts promotion company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The epic fight will be streaming on SonyLIV.
Dates:
January 23rd - UFC 270 - Ngannou vs. Gane
WWE Special - Royal Rumble 2022 - The 2022 Royal Rumble is the upcoming 35th annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling live event produced by WWE. The wrestling extravaganza will be streaming on SonyLIV
Dates:
January 30th - WWE Specials - Royal Rumble 2022
Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka – Zimbabwe’s International cricket team goes to Sri Lanka to face their International Team for 3 one day cricket matches. Catch all the action on SonyLIV.
Dates:
January 16th - 21st - 3 ODI Series
New Zealand Tour of Australia – New Zealand international team visits Australia for 3 one day matches and one T20 match. Watch all the action and drama from Australia on SonyLIV
Dates:
Jan 30th – Feb 05th - 3 ODI Match Series
Feb 8th - Only T20
England Women Tour of Australia (Ashes) – The England Women’s Cricket team will be playing the Australian Women Team to contest the Women's Ashes. The tour will consist of one Women's Test match, three Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs), and three Women's Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is). Watch the all the action and drama from the Women’s Ashes on SonyLIV.
Dates:
Jan 20th - 23rd - 3 T20 match series
Jan 27th - 30th - Only Test
Feb 03rd - 08th - 3 ODI match series
Pakistan Super League - 2022 Pakistan Super League will be the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2015. The league is scheduled to begin on 27 January 2022, with the final to take place on 27 February. Catch the action packed PSL on SonyLIV
Dates:
Jan 27th to February 27th
KFC Big Bash League - The Big Bash League is an Australian professional franchise Twenty20 cricket league, which was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. Watch the action unfold on SonyLIV.
Dates:
Eliminator 21/01/22
Qualifier 22/01/22
Knockout 23/01/22
Challenger 26/01/22
The Final 28/01/22
Legends League Cricket - Legends League Cricket consists of India Maharajas, featuring a team of former stars from India, the Asia Lions, that has cricketing legends from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, along with a World Giants squad. Catch all the legends of cricket batting out again on SonyLIV.
Dates:
January 20th - 29th
Bundesliga - The Bundesliga, sometimes referred to as the Fußball-Bundesliga or Bundesliga, is a professional association football league in Germany. At the top of the German football league system, the Bundesliga is Germany's primary football competition. Catch all the action and drama of Bundesliga on SonyLIV.
Dates:
January 22nd - 23rd - Matchday 20
No matter what sport you follow, SonyLIV has you covered!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)