Australian Open 2022 Begins Today: Match Timings, How to Watch Live Stream
Australian Open 2022 matches are scheduled to be played at 05:30 am IST.
Grand Slam tournament Australian Open 2022 is all set to begin from Monday, 17 January 2022. This is the 110th edition of the tournament.
Australian Open 2022 tournament is scheduled to take place from 17 to 30 January 2022.
Here are the details about timings, live streaming and telecast of Australian Open 2022.
Australian Open 2022: Timings
Australian Open 2022 matches are scheduled to begin at 05:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Out of the five matches scheduled to be played on Monday, 17 January, three will be played at 05:30 am IST, while the other two will begin at 01 pm and 01:30 pm IST respectively.
How and Where to watch Australian Open 2022 matches live streaming in India?
Tennis fans in India can watch the Australian Open 2022 matches live online SonyLiv. It can also be watch live on TV on the following channels: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV.
Australian Open - Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, defending champion, Men's Singles, was deported on Sunday, 16 January, by Australian authorities after his second appeal against his visa cancellation was dismissed by an Australian Federal Court.
The 34-year-old, who is an opponent of people being forced to take the Covid-19 vaccine, was scheduled to play country-mate Miomir Kecmanovic on the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
