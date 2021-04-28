Who Will Be India's Next Big Content Creators?

#MadeOnRoposo entries will be judged by top B-town celebs
Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported how Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and director-choreographer Farah Khan took a dig at modern-day content creators. The celebs took to Instagram to express how most online content left them unimpressed due to their lack of originality and innovation. Many popular creators directly responded to the allegations by defending their art and claiming that they did not follow trends, rather they created new ones.
Turns out, the matter did not end there. What followed was an animated discussion on the state of online content between the original challengers - Farah and Neha - and joined by renowned Bollywood casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.
What Happened Next?
Roposo – one of the most popular homegrown apps for video creation and sharing – decided to take this even further by throwing open a nationwide search for India's next big content creators on its platform.
Called #MadeOnRoposo, the initiative is designed to provide a stage to fresh, unknown, and original creators in the country. The contest is live on the platform since April 24, and will continue through the next two months.
The online video community today is cluttered with big names, with relatively lesser-known creators not always getting the credit or exposure they deserve. Through #MadeOnRoposo, the app hopes to give Indian content creators who are brimming with original ideas a chance to prove their mettle.
From fashion and beauty to food, dance, and fitness – creators can share entries across categories and stand to win massive prizes. These entries will be judged by none other than Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Mukesh Chhabra.
What’s in it for them?
Rewards include a chance to win an internship at Chhabra’s casting academy, a Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the opportunity to collaborate with Neha and Farah. In addition, category winners can get prizes up to 1 lakh each, while several in-app contests have incentives up to 5 lakhs.
By tapping into this conversation between Bollywood biggies and starting the contest on such a unique note, Roposo has certainly managed to get the attention of content creators across the nation who have signed up in large numbers.
We already know that there’s no dearth of talent when it comes to original content – and like Neha, Mukesh, and Farah – we can’t wait to see what India’s next big creators come up with.
