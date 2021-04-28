Who Will Be India's Next Big Content Creators?

Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported how Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and director-choreographer Farah Khan took a dig at modern-day content creators. The celebs took to Instagram to express how most online content left them unimpressed due to their lack of originality and innovation. Many popular creators directly responded to the allegations by defending their art and claiming that they did not follow trends, rather they created new ones.

Turns out, the matter did not end there. What followed was an animated discussion on the state of online content between the original challengers - Farah and Neha - and joined by renowned Bollywood casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.