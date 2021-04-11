Content Creators React to Neha & Farah Calling Them ‘Unoriginal’
Are you Team Neha-Farah or Team Content Creators?
Did Bollywood just take a jab at India’s short video content creators?
Actress Neha Dhupia just posted a video addressing India’s content creators on her Instagram profile asking them how they could do the ‘same stuff’ over and over again, day after day, and not get bored. She questioned their ability to create original content without mincing her words and used the hashtag #ContentIsDead
But wait, there’s more.
Director/choreographer Farah Khan Kunder jumped onto the bandwagon and echoed the same sentiment on her Instagram feed. She even went a step further and dared the creators to ‘speak up’ and ‘defend themselves’, using the hashtag #SpeakUpCreators.
It was only a matter of time before content creators would retaliate with their own reactions to these posts using the same #SpeakUpCreators hashtag.
Shivam Malik a.k.a. ‘The Helping Hand’, made an interesting point about how it’s not fair to paint all content creators using the same brush when criticizing the kind of content out there.
Shadab Khan also pointed out how content creators are mostly one-man armies who conceptualize, shoot, edit, post, and promote their content all on their own, without any team behind them.
Randeep Rai made it very clear that trends are just for fun, and it’s not about who did it first but more about who did it better.
Influencer Karishma Sharma addressed Neha Dhupia directly in an Instagram story and argued that the audience doesn’t forgive boring content out there, which means the ones who are popular for their trendy content are clearly doing something right.
So, now the question is, what do you think? Are you too fed up with unoriginal content? Do Neha Dhupia and Farah Khan Kunder make good points? Or are you on the side of content creators who see a trend and put their own spin to it?
Follow the #SpeakUpCreators hashtag on Instagram if you want to see how your favourite content creators are reacting to Bollywood’s jab at them.
