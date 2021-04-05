‘Himanta Out, Hagrama In’: Bodoland’s ‘Chief’ Has a Single Mission

Dey knows Mohilary since the latter was a child, four years junior to him in school. He is rooting for Mohilary to win a sizable number of seats in the Assembly elections and later take back control of the Bodoland Territorial Council from the UPPL-BJP alliance.

"This is a direct fight between Himanta and Hagrama," Dey says.

Dey is right. The battle for the Bodoland region, bulk of which will vote in the final phase of polling on 6 April, is becoming a clash between these two towering personalities – Bodoland People's Front chairman Hagrama Mohilary and incumbent finance minister and BJP's 'chanakya' in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.