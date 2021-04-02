Assam EVM Row: EC Officials, BJP MLA’s Supporters Violated Rules

It has been established that the vehicle did belong to the wife of BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul. The vehicle with the said registration number has even been listed as part of his wife's wealth in his 2021 election affidavit.

The people present in the car are also in violation of EC norms and can be charged with participating in an electoral malpractice.

According to Section 135 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951: "If the Presiding officer of a polling station has reason to believe that any person has removed ballot paper or EVM out of polling station, such officer may arrest or direct a police officer to arrest such person and may search such person or cause him to be searched by a police officer. On the orders of the Presiding Officer, Police can arrest the offender. 1 year's imprisonment or fine or both."

Legally, EVM has the same status as ballot box used to under the Representation of the People Act 1951 in terms of rules regarding their capture and defacement.

So it is clear that the car belonging to the BJP MLA's wife was used for a possible electoral malpractice.