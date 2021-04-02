Assam: EC Bars Himanta Biswa Sarma from Campaigning for 48 Hours

The Election Commission of India on Friday, 2 April barred Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, from campaigning for ongoing Assam elections for 48 hours.
The action by the Election Commission was taken over Sarma’s objectionable remarks against Hagrama Mohilary, Bodoland People's Front Chairperson.
PREVIOUSLY
On Thursday, 1 April, the Election Commission (EC) had sought an explanation from Sarma over a controversial statement at a rally after a complaint by the Congress.
The Congress had alleged that Bodoland People’s Front Chairperson and Congress ally Hagrama Mohilary was “openly threatened” to be sent to jail via a probe by a central agency.
The EC has asked Sarma to submit the explanation by 2 April.
MORE DETAILS
The Congress had approached EC seeking registration of an FIR against Sarma and demanded a ban on his campaigning for the rest of the poll season.
“While issuing the threat, Sarma went to the extent of saying that they (BJP) will ensure that NIA investigates and implicates Mohilary and that he is sent to jail. By the said threats, Sarma also attempted to influence the voters to not vote for INC alliance, including Mohilary’s party,” the Congress said in its complaint to the EC, as quoted by The Indian Express (IE).
BACKGROUND
Sarma is is contesting the upcoming Assembly election in the state from the Jalukbari seat.
While two phases of the Assam Assembly elections are over, the third is scheduled for 6 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 02 Apr 2021,09:18 PM IST