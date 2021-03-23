BJP Releases Manifesto for Assam, Nadda Says NRC to be ‘Corrected’

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday, 23 March, said that the party will work on a “corrected NRC (National Register of Citizens) for Assam’s protection” as he released the party’s manifesto for the Assam Assembly election.
“We shall protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilisation stays safe. To protect Assam’s political rights, the delimitation process will be sped up,” Nadda was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The BJP chief also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in “letter and spirit”.
On the development front, Nadda enumerated 10 commitments to the people of Assam. “We will build big reservoirs around Brahmaputra to conserve extra water under Brahmaputra vision and save the people from floods. Thirty lakh deserving families will be given financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under the Orunodoi scheme,” he was quoted as saying.
Along with Nadda, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar were also present for the manifesto's release.
The BJP and its allies are looking to hold on to power in Assam after winning the 2016 Assembly polls, with the main competition being the Congress-led alliance. Issues surrounding NRC and CAA have become big in the state that will vote in three phases, starting on 27 March. The results will be declared on 2 May.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined