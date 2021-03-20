Ground Report: Assam Likes Akhil Gogoi, But Will It Vote for Him?

Gogoi has been in custody since December 2019 when he was arrested during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Assam. He will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Sivasagar under the banner of Raijor Dal, one of the newly formed regional parties in Assam. It is in alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad. Both parties are a result of the anti-CAA protests that swept across Assam.

Raijor Dal was launched in October 2020 but perhaps they aren’t fully ready yet to contest the Assembly elections in the state. They couldn’t even register their party symbol in time. Their candidates in 37 constituencies are fighting on different symbols, just like independent candidates. Gogoi’s symbol is the LPG cylinder – perhaps an indication of the shift in priorities for the Raijor Dal from an anti-CAA pitch to more immediate issues like price rise.