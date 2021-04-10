Assam Polls: EC Orders Repolling at 4 Booths in 3 Constituencies

In Sonai, police personnel accompanying Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP candidate Aminul Haque Laskar, had opened fire at people amid alleged clashes between people of rival factions.

Laskar has been questioned in the matter and the personnel accompanying him have been suspended.

In Halfong, at least six polling personnel were suspended after it was found that the Khothlir Lower Primary School booth, with 90 valid voters, registered 181 votes during the second phase of polls on 1 April.

The repolling would be held at the Mualdam Lower Primary School in connection with the ballot mismatch in Khothlir Lower Primary School.