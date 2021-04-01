Assam Polls: EC Notice to Himanta Over ‘Threat’ to Cong Ally

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, 1 April, sought an explanation from Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a controversial statement at a rally after a complaint by the Congress.

The Congress had alleged that Bodoland People’s Front Chairperson and Congress ally Hagrama Mohilary was “openly threatened” to be sent to jail via a probe by a central agency.

The EC has asked Sarma to submit the explanation by 2 April.