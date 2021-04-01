Assam Polls: EC Notice to Himanta Over ‘Threat’ to Cong Ally

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, 1 April, sought an explanation from Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a controversial statement at a rally after a complaint by the Congress.
The Congress had alleged that Bodoland People’s Front Chairperson and Congress ally Hagrama Mohilary was “openly threatened” to be sent to jail via a probe by a central agency.
The EC has asked Sarma to submit the explanation by 2 April.
“While issuing the threat, Sarma went to the extent of saying that they (BJP) will ensure that NIA investigates and implicates Mohilary and that he is sent to jail. By the said threats, Sarma also attempted to influence the voters to not vote for INC alliance, including Mohilary’s party,” the Congress said in its complaint to the EC, as quoted by The Indian Express (IE).
While two phases of the Assam Assembly elections are over, the third is scheduled for 6 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI.)
