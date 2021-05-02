Assam Polls 2021: BJP Racing Ahead in 50 Seats, Cong Leading in 25

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: | (Photo: The Quint)
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates:

Counting of votes for Assam’s 126 seats is underway. Currently, the BJP has a lead in 50 seats, while the Congress is leading in 25 seats.

Three out of four surveys – CVoter, India Today-Axis My India, and Republic-CNX – predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance. Chanakya predicted a range of 61-79 seats for the NDA, with the majority mark at 63.

If BJP, the ruling party in the state manages to stage a comeback, it’ll be the only other party to secure a second term in the state.

  • BJP has a lead in 50 seats, while the Congress is leading in 25
    Jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from Sibsagar constituency
  • During the last Assembly elections in 2016, the BJP had allied with AGP and BPF, which have three ministers in the Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Latest Trends: BJP Ahead in 50 Seats

BJP - 50

INC - 25

OTH - 2

Activist Akhil Gogoi Leading from Sibsagar

Activist Akhil Gogoi, who is up against Surabhi Rajkonwar of the BJP and Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, is leading from Sibsagar constituency.

BJP Widening Lead

The BJP seems to be widening its lead over the Congress. At 9:11 am, the party had a lead in 30 seats, while the Congress was leading in 14 seats.

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Leading from Jalukbari

The state’s Health Minister — Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading from the Jalukbari constituency. He’s up against the Congress’ Romen Chandra Borthakur in that seat.

BJP candidate Atul Bora is also leading from Dispur.

Trends at 9 am

Early Trends Give BJP Lead in 11 Seats, UPA in 7

Counting of votes for 126 seats in Assam Assembly has begun. Postal ballots are being counted first. Early trends show BJP leading in 11 seats, while the UPA is leading in 7 seats.

Counting Begins at 8 am

Counting of votes for Assam Assembly Polls will be held at two locations in Dibrugarh — Dibrugarh Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School and at the Deputy Commissioner Office, ANI reported.

CVoter Vote Projects 42.9 Percent Votes to BJP

According to the CVoter survey, 42.9 percent of votes are expected to go to the BJP-led alliance. The UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021. The remaining 8.3 percent are expected to go to Others.

India Today-Axis My India and Republic-CNX Predict Majority for NDA

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led alliance in Assam is expected to get a majority with 75 to 85 seats, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance to win 40 to 50 seats and Others to win one to 4 seats in the Assembly.

Published: 02 May 2021,07:04 AM IST
