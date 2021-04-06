92-Year-Old, A Voter Since Independence, Felicitated in Assam

Rabha, who came to the polling station escorted by his family members, told the media that he has been voting in every election since independence.

At another place, a young woman holding her new-born baby cast her vote while a large number of otherwise abled voters assisted by the polling officials cast their votes in various polling stations.

Like the elderly voters, physically challenged, women and first time voters were also greeted to encourage participation in the festival of democracy. The poll officials felicitated the new generation and women voters with saplings of various varieties . A Model polling station in Ambari under Goalpara West constituency features elements of Assamese culture and a children's play area, where parents kept their children while they cast their votes.