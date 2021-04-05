Assam: 171 Votes Cast at Poll Booth For 90, 5 Officials Suspended

Assam’s Dio Hasao district witnessed a massive irregularity according to poll officials on Monday, 5 April. In a polling booth with 90 voters in Dima Hasao, 171 votes were found to have been polled, reported PTI.
A day after the second phase of polling on 1 April, the district election officer and deputy commissioner of Dima Hasao suspended five poll officials of the booth and proposed a repoll, added the report.
The EC suspended Sector Officer Seikhosiem Lhangum, Presiding Officer Prahlad Ch Roy, 1st Polling Officer Parameswar Charangsa, 2nd Polling Officer Swaraj Kanti Das and 3rd Polling Officer Lalzamlo Thiek with immediate effect, due to “dereliction of duty”, reported PTI.
There is no clarity on why the village head’s list was accepted by polling officials and the role of security personnel in the booth, if there were any present, added the report.
An official order for the re-election, however, has still not been issued. Haflong constituency witnessed 74 percent polling, as per the report.
Forty seats out of Assam's 126 constituencies will be voting in the third phase of polling on 6 April.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 Apr 2021,08:03 PM IST