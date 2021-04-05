Assam: 171 Votes Cast at Poll Booth For 90, 5 Officials Suspended

There is no clarity on why the village head’s list was accepted by polling officials and the role of security personnel in the booth, if there were any present, added the report.

An official order for the re-election, however, has still not been issued. Haflong constituency witnessed 74 percent polling, as per the report.

Forty seats out of Assam's 126 constituencies will be voting in the third phase of polling on 6 April.

(With inputs from PTI)