Iranian Footballer Faces Execution for Supporting Women's Rights: Report

Who is Amir Nasr-Azadani?

Nasr-Azadani is a professional footballer hailing from Isfahan, a city in central Iran. Playing as a defender, he started his professional career at Sepahan, before switching allegiance to Rah Ahan back in 2015.

After a year, Nasr-Azadani moved to Tractor where he spent a couple of seasons before sustaining an injury. Following his recovery, the player has represented Gol-e Reyhan, Sepahan Novin and Iranjavan FC.