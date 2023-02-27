Excise Policy Case: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Sent to CBI Remand Till 4 March

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, 27 February, sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI remand till 4 March in connection with liquor excise policy scam.

This comes amidst nationwide protests by AAP workers against Sisodia's arrest.

The CBI arrested Sisodia after questioning him for over seven hours on Sunday.

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," said Delhi's CM and AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Previous questioning: Sisodia, who is also Delhi's finance minister, was previously questioned on 19 February. He had sought a week's time for making the Delhi Budget, which the CBI had agreed to.