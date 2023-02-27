ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: AAP Workers Protest Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest
AAP workers all across India came out on the streets on Monday, 27 February, to protest against Sisodia's arrest.



Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 26 February, in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
The central investigative body arrested Delhi's deputy CM after 7-8 hours of questioning. Sisodia will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi by the CBI on Monday.
Topics: Manish Sisodia AAP Delhi Excise Policy
