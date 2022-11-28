Police Clash With Protesters Over China's "Zero-COVID" Policy - What We Know

Public protests in China turned political late Sunday, 27 November, with protesters shouting slogans against President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party. In response, police restrained and arrested several protesters and journalists at the protests in Shanghai.

Why now? The protests come in response to the Chinese government's "zero-COVID" policy, which puts in place extreme movement restrictions and countermeasures if even one case of COVID-19 is reported.

In a rare response, hundreds of people took to the streets of major Chinese cities on Sunday to protest against the country's long quarantines, sudden and repeated lockdowns and mass testing drives. Protesters gathered in Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, and other parts of China. But, what led to this public outcry?