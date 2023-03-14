CBI Launches Probe Into Red Cross Branches in 4 States, 1 UT | What We Know
The branches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been accused of corruption.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an inquiry into the regional branches of the Red Cross Society across four states and a Union Territory over alleged corruption and financial irregularities, officials said on Monday, 13 March.
The Union Health Ministry is said to have received complaints of alleged corruption from the charitable trust's branches in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to news agency PTI.
Tamil Nadu: Ministry officials said that serious allegations were brought forward against the Tamil Nadu branch.
"The accused chairman and other office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu branch obtained a stay from the high court in Chennai against investigation by the CBI. The stay stands vacated in June 2022. Currently, the chairman has resigned and the matter is with the CBI," Health Ministry officials said.
Kerala: In Kerala, a 2019 case of misappropriation of funds allegedly by the chairman and vice-chairman had led to the Red Cross recommending the dissolution of the managing committee.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: On the other hand, the general secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands branch was said to be holding the position for a prolonged period without the conduct of proper elections.
On the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor, the general secretary has been removed.
Assam: In Assam, a delay in the elections of the state managing committee and a land dispute led to the managing body apprising the governor of the matter. Following this, the high court ordered immediate elections, which led to the coming into being of a new managing committee.
Karnataka: In Karnataka, a trust was instated in the name of the Red Cross by the ex-chairman of the state branch. Following a First Information Report, that trust was dissolved, officials told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.