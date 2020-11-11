How ‘Silent’ Women Voter Put NDA in Driver’s Seat in Bihar

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government stormed into power in Bihar for the fourth time in the last two decades, a particular group of people played a crucial role in placing them there – the women of Bihar.

"Ab dekhiye, bahno ko hum kahenge, aap hi ke liye to sabse jyada kaam kiya hai, to aapse agrah hai, parso subah pahle vote de dijiyega...," Nitish Kumar said, with folded hands, as he finished his last public rally at Purnia on 5 November.