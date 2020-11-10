Bihar Results: Did ‘Silent Voters’ Rescue a Sinking Nitish Kumar?

The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance appears to be moving towards a majority in the Bihar Assembly elections.

This goes against most of the exit polls, which had predicted a win for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. While many of the polls had still predicted a respectable showing by Nitish’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Dal (United) has also done slightly better than what the polls had predicted.

Of course, the JD(U)‘s tally has reduced by over 25 seats compared to the 2015 Assembly elections and for the first time, it has fallen behind the BJP.

However, the JD(U) recovery is not insignificant, especially given 15 years of anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar and also the fact that the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party put up candidates specifically with the aim of harming the JD(U).

In the end, it may have been the silent voters who might have saved Nitish Kumar from embarrassment. This article will try to answer two questions: