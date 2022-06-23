International Widows' Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and When It Is Observed

International Widows' Day 2022 is an important day, especially for women who have lost their husbands and are struggling for their basic rights. Every year, International Widows' Day is observed on 23 June to create awareness about the rights, protection, financial security, and other needs of widows. According to the United Nations, there are approximately more than 258 million widows globally who are being deprived of their basic rights and are left unsupported.

In 2011, the United Nations introduced the concept of International Widows' Day to ensure that widows are treated equal to other women in the society. International Widows' Day 2022 is observed to highlight the voices of widows and to take steps towards the recognition of their basic rights.