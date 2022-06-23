International Widows' Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and When It Is Observed
International Widows' Day 2022 is an important day for all the widows out there, here's how to show your support.
International Widows' Day 2022 is an important day, especially for women who have lost their husbands and are struggling for their basic rights. Every year, International Widows' Day is observed on 23 June to create awareness about the rights, protection, financial security, and other needs of widows. According to the United Nations, there are approximately more than 258 million widows globally who are being deprived of their basic rights and are left unsupported.
In 2011, the United Nations introduced the concept of International Widows' Day to ensure that widows are treated equal to other women in the society. International Widows' Day 2022 is observed to highlight the voices of widows and to take steps towards the recognition of their basic rights.
International Widows' Day is an important day for all the widows of the world. We should celebrate International Widows' Day 2022 to show our support to the widows.
International Widows' Day 2022: Theme
International Widows' Day 2022 will be celebrated under the theme 'Sustainable Solutions for Widows Financial Independence.' Since widows face financial issues besides other issues, International Widows' Day 2022 will highlight the ways in which widows can become financially independent and earn their living.
Before the United Nations, in 2011, International Widows' Day was introduced by The Loomba Foundation in 2005.
International Widows' Day 2022: How It Is Observed
Every year, International Widows' Day is celebrated on 23 June. This year, International Widows' Day 2022 is also observed on Thursday, 23 June. It is set to be observed with a lot of enthusiasm in the form of events, workshops, and symposiums. It is being held globally to create awareness among people about the rights and protection of widows. Widows around the world are affected by poverty, conflict, inheritance issues, and several other issues. Let us celebrate International Widows' Day 2022 and show our support to widows. The least we can do is add #InternationalWidowsDay on our social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on.
International Widows' Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes
This year, contribute towards International Widows' Day 2022 by sharing some inspirational stories and quotes. We have made this easy for you by providing a list of the most inspirational quotes on International Widows' Day. Here is the list:
"'Widow’ is a word I never thought would describe me, but I had to learn to deal with that." – Eve Arden, American film actress
"Social security is based on a principle. It's based on the principle that you care about other people. You care whether the widow across town, a disabled widow, is going to be able to have food to eat." – Noam Chomsky, American linguist
"Human rights are for everyone and not contingent on marital status. For many widows, losing their husband also means losing rights, income, and possibly their children." – Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.