Guj Woman Cop Resigns After Stopping MLA’s Son for Breaking Curfew
A video of cop Sunita Yadav’s argument with the group has been widely circulated on social media.
A constable in Gujarat's Surat resigned from her post after departmental action was initiated against her for allegedly stopping a minister’s son and his friends for driving around during the night curfew, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.
The group of five included Prakash Kanani, the son of Gujarat minister of state health and family welfare Kishor Kanani.
According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on Wednesday, 8 July, around 10:30 pm. Kanani and two of his friends were arrested on 12 July but later released on bail.
Following the face-off, Yadav reportedly called an inspector at the Varachha police station to narrate the matter. However, she was asked to go on leave.
She reportedly submitted her resignation after she learnt that an inquiry has been initiated against her.
(With inputs from Ahmedabad Mirror, PTI)
