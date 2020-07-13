Guj Woman Cop Resigns After Stopping MLA’s Son for Breaking Curfew

A constable in Gujarat's Surat resigned from her post after departmental action was initiated against her for allegedly stopping a minister’s son and his friends for driving around during the night curfew, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

The group of five included Prakash Kanani, the son of Gujarat minister of state health and family welfare Kishor Kanani.

A video of cop Sunita Yadav’s argument with the group has been widely circulated on social media.