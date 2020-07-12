WATCH: Parliament’s Monsoon Session & Women Reservation Bill Issue

It has been 24 years since the Women’s Reservation Bill was first introduced by the Deve Gowda government in 1996. Femme First Foundation has written to all current Members of Parliament - both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - to support the Bill and ensure its passage. Therefore, while the first two panel discussions in the series shed light on the context and the need for the Bill, in this forum, we are talking about how progress with this bill can be achieved.



She Runs Government dialogues is a platform organised by Femme First Foundation where political leaders discuss how to advance women's political leadership in India.