Women Officers Deployed at Sea Again – Revisiting My Journey

As someone who was posted on board INS Jyoti decades ago, I can tell you it is nothing like a shore posting. You are accountable for the entire gamut of responsibilities that are covered in the Logistics Cadre. That is perhaps why I always find it my most satisfying appointment.



One had to do everything. The day began around 0400 hours and one spent time in every department under one’s charge, whether it was the galley, ship’s office, the stores or any other responsibility assigned in addition to these. My action station was the communication centre.

Deployment at sea is a critical learning curve and while the men in my team worked with me, they did test out my capabilities for a week before they were sure that I meant business.