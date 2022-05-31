What Should Indian Investors Expect as Markets Spiral Globally?

Global equities had a dream run at a time when the world was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and a global shutdown. In response, central bankers flooded the economies with colossal liquidity, sending global equities to record highs. While the global GDP shrank, stock indices were rallying.

The indices moved far ahead of the fundamentals and the reality started sinking in sometime in December 2021. Over the last five months, US equities have lost more than $7 trillion. Nifty is down by 15.7%, Nasdaq by 28% and Dow by 15%. Tech stocks have been hammered brutally – some of them have fallen 80% from their peak valuations. As Fed is expected to pursue a contractionary monetary policy, the valuations will drop further for reasons of slower economic growth and portfolio outflows. Most of the global equities are aligned with US markets as of now.