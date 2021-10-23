Amit Shah To Begin 3-day J&K Visit, Security Review Meeting on Agenda

Amidst the recent rise in civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir – eleven civilians have been killed by terrorists this month – Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to reach Srinagar on Saturday, 23 October for a three-day visit.

This is Shah's first visit to the Union Territory after 5 August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir reorganised into two Union Territories.

Security arrangements have been tightened and a 20-km radius around Raj Bhavan has been fortified. The home minister is expected to stay at Raj Bhavan for these three-days.

As a part of the high-security preparations before the visit, reports say drones were seen across Srinagar and motorboats conducted patrols in the Dal Lake and Jhelum river on Friday. According to reports an "aerial surveillance cover" has been set-up over a few areas including the Lal Chowk.