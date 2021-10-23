Amit Shah To Begin 3-day J&K Visit, Security Review Meeting on Agenda
Security arrangements have been tightened and a 20-km radius around Raj Bhavan has been fortified, say reports.
Amidst the recent rise in civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir – eleven civilians have been killed by terrorists this month – Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to reach Srinagar on Saturday, 23 October for a three-day visit.
This is Shah's first visit to the Union Territory after 5 August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir reorganised into two Union Territories.
Security arrangements have been tightened and a 20-km radius around Raj Bhavan has been fortified. The home minister is expected to stay at Raj Bhavan for these three-days.
As a part of the high-security preparations before the visit, reports say drones were seen across Srinagar and motorboats conducted patrols in the Dal Lake and Jhelum river on Friday. According to reports an "aerial surveillance cover" has been set-up over a few areas including the Lal Chowk.
Reports suggest that high-level security meetings and visits to a few turbulent districts are on the agenda, along with meetings with higher officials to take stock of the progress of development projects in the valley.
Shah's itinerary will reportedly begin at 11 am with his arrival in the valley, followed by a unified command meeting at Raj Bhawan on security. His schedule for the first day also includes the inauguration of a direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah, and meeting the families of the deceased in the recent killings.
On Sunday, 24 October, he is expected to travel to Jammu to address a public rally, and meet with sarpanches or village heads on Monday before ending the visit.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.