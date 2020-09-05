Could Indian Economy Get A New High By Removing Ban On Cannabis?

Several countries in the West have taken steps in the recent past to move away from the criminalisation of cannabis use. Even in the US, which internationalised its form of drug prohibition, many states have decriminalised cannabis consumption, and others have legalised personal consumption of cannabis. Decriminalisation of marijuana has also played an integral part in shaping the discourse around the US presidential elections of 2020.

In India, decriminalisation of cannabis has been a topic of debate for years. A new study by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy looks at the extent of cannabis regulation in India, and situates the prohibition in its historical and regulatory context. It also examines the extent of cannabis consumption in India and analyses the effect of its criminalisation.