UP’s Vikas Dubey Was Much Needed Alive, Encounter is No Justice

Since the night of bloodbath in village Bikru, on the outskirts of Kanpur, when 8 policemen fell in a hail of fire by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen, there was widespread speculation that the gangster’s end was near.

Though he escaped that night, it was only a matter of time that he would be apprehended. That happened 8 days later, again on the outskirts of Kanpur, as if in poetic justice, when he was gunned down in an encounter after allegedly attempting to escape. Expectedly, a number of questions arose over the encounter though a section of the populace opined that the criminal had met his true fate.