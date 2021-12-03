Uttar Pradesh Elections: Who will Benefit from BSP's Decline?

The contest in Uttar Pradesh is increasingly turning bipolar, with Samajwadi Party (SP) emerging as the main contender to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav have started their poll campaigns, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its Chief Mayawati haven’t hit the campaign trail yet.

BSP’s performance has been on a steady decline in UP after having stormed to power in 2007 with 206 seats. Its tally fell to 80 in 2012, and a mere 19 in 2017. In terms of vote share, its support base has tempered down from 30% to 22% during the same period. C-Voter predicts that its vote share could plunge by another 7% to 15% in 2022, while its tally would more or less remain at levels similar to 2017.