UP Polls: Can Chandrashekhar Azad’s ASP-K Unite Dalits & Muslims In Future?

At the Hathras tehsil kachheri (courts), some Jatav lawyers are having a cup of tea at the end of the day’s work, discussing the prospects of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls. Their favourite scenario is that the party wins over 60 seats, the assembly is hung, and both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led coalition offer BSP supremo Mayawati the chief ministerial crown and the support of their MLAs.

So, what do they think of the new political party floated by the 34-year-old Dalit icon Chandrashekhar Azad “Ravan”, the Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram (ASP-K), which is contesting elections for the first time?