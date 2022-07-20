UAPA Against Assam Girl: Has Police Punishment Become a Spectacle Under Sarma?

In May this year, the Assam police booked 19-year-old Barshashree Buragohain under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for a Facebook post she shared a day before the arrest. The police said the girl had expressed interest in supporting the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per the FIR, Buragohain had posted a verse in Assamese: ‘Swadhin xurujor dixe akou ekhuj, Akou korim rastro druh’ (One more step toward the sun of freedom, Once again, I will commit treason). Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that Buragohain was “not arrested for writing a poem”. He said: “When the Golaghat police interrogated her, she said that she had intentions of joining the outfit (ULFA)… If she had not been arrested, she would have joined the ULFA. She is one of our own, and it is our responsibility to save her… Forty-two youths have died in camps after joining the ULFA. What if she meets the same fate?”

Buragohain has been in jail for two months now.