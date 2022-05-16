Tripura Gets New CM: Is BJP Repeating the Mistakes Made by Cong & CPI(M)?

This didn’t go well with a section of party leaders, who were unhappy with the appointment of a political novice to the post of state president. This resentment gradually increased with time. On one hand, there was a rebellion against the then-Chief Minister, Biplab, by the Sudip Roy Barman-led group, which had come from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2018 state assembly polls. On the other hand, there was another uprising brewing within the party directed against the state president, Manik.

The rebellion intensified after the party lost the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections to the TIPRA Motha, a new regional party led by royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman. Even during the ADC poll strategy, the division in the party came to the fore.