Why Tripura, Why Now? Recent Anti-Muslim Violence Has a Political Context

In 2018, BJP came to power riding on the support of two groups: the tribals, represented by its ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura and the dominant Bengali speaking population. But the party has been losing its clout among the indigenous population over the last two years.

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, or TIPRA, a confederation of indigenous political and social outfits, led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of the state and a former Congressman, has managed to steadily wean away the tribal support from the ruling alliance.

And there is a new player in the block which is closely identified with the Bengali speaking people, both Hindus and Muslims - the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress.

There have been whispers in the political circles of Agartala, the state capital, of an alliance, formal or informal, between TIPRA and TMC.

This poses a clear danger to the BJP led alliance in the next assembly elections.

Biplab Deb, the incumbent Chief Minister has been on a sticky wicket for quite some time. There has been dissidence. There have been desertions to Trinamool.

With the loss of tribal support, the need to consolidate the Bengali-speaking Hindu votes has been acute.

The developments in Bangladesh just presented that opportunity.

Retaliatory actions could have taken place in a few more states - like West Bengal and Assam.

But after the last state elections, any such move on the part of right wing outfits in Bengal would have invited severe backlash from the government machinery as well as the general public.

The Assam Government, on the other hand, has been carrying out its own program of deepening the faultlines, with some degree of success. Therefore, right wing Hindu organisations may not have seen much political benefit in carrying out violence there.

So, it was Tripura.

The violence raises questions around the role of CM Biplab Deb, not just because the buck stops with him as the chief minister and home minister of Tripura, but also because of his close association with Hindutva organisations like the Hindu Jagran Manch, Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

These are the very organisations who are being accused of carrying out violence against Muslims under the pretext or “Hindu retaliation”.

(The writer is a political analyst and brand consultant. He tweets at @RahulMukherji5. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same)