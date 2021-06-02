Left in the Lurch: How COVID Pushed Agra’s Shoemakers Into Poverty

Ajit Kumar, 47, has been a shoemaker for more than 25 years, however, two back-to-back lockdowns have exhausted his savings.

“In 2020, we still had some savings. Even after the initial lockdown, work went on for a while. However, this time around we have nothing. How will the manufacturers pay the labours when they themselves have no money?” he says.

With Ajit’s job gone, his family of six has been struggling to make ends meet. His daughter Tanu had to drop out of school as they could not afford a smartphone with internet.