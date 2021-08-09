Thousands Are Fleeing War-Torn Afghanistan, But India Isn’t the Destination

“These are not human beings, these are the worst barbarian terrorists,” said a resident of Kabul, who has been at the forefront of trying to relocate hundreds of those fleeing the Taliban brutality. “We had never dreamed that this would happen again,” said the Kabuli who can’t be named for security reasons. “There is no Allah, because Allah would not abandon his people like this and allow these bloody games in his name,” said the resident, in despair. “Where will the people go, what will they do? What will we do? To whom can we turn?”

The sudden and complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops has only given the Taliban the licence to throw every civilised norm to the wind and send the country careening toward an abyss of primitive barbarism, with their own country-folk as targets.

As a result, a mass exodus is taking place and thousands of Afghans are leaving their homes and fleeing from the northern, western and southern provinces towards either the relative safety of the capital Kabul, or outward, surreptitiously, into Central Asian countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Popular border crossing points to Pakistan, such as Spin Boldak, have been shut down by the Taliban because Pakistan is looking for visas from fleeing Afghans to prevent the kind of refugee crisis it faced in the early 1980s, when over three million Afghans sought refuge in that country after troops of the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. Those who can have already left, while others are acquiring passports and visas and heading in droves to countries like Turkey and the UAE, or the European Union nations, Canada and the US, among others. India is no longer a destination of their choice.

(Nilova Roy Chaudhury, a senior journalist, is Consulting Editor with India News Stream and a Senior Fellow with think tanks WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace) and Society for Policy Studies. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)