Sushma Swaraj: An Able Politician Whose Abilities Were Stifled

And yet, as an Opposition MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee covering her Ministry, I found her remarkably pleasant to deal with as Minister on a number of occasions. She was unfailingly accessible and courteous, open-minded and receptive to my views. She, together with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, asked me to lead the Indian parliamentary delegations to the BRICS Summit in Moscow and to the Asian parliamentarians’ Conference in Islamabad – hugely sensitive and prestigious assignments that it is hard to imagine entrusting an Opposition MP within our polarised politics today.

On at least two occasions when my Committee’s work threatened to explode into political controversy, a friendly meeting with her was enough to defuse problems, and an amicable solution was found.

She was also willing to abandon long-held positions in the national interest, as when, visiting Dhaka as her first foreign stop after becoming foreign minister, she pledged to go through with the Land Boundary Agreement with that country, which she and her party had resolutely opposed for years. She went so far as to refer it to my Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs for review, and did not interfere at all as I steered cross-party discussions on the subject and returned with a strong unanimous endorsement which she was able to rely on as she brought the Constitutional Amendment to Parliament to make the Agreement a reality.