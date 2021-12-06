Supertech Deadline Passes: In India’s Real Estate Mess, It’s Buyers Who Suffer

Three months ago, when the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the Supertech towers in Noida, people expected something big would happen. Heads would roll, the villains would be on the high road to jail and the towers would come tumbling down. Supertech has instead been playing ducks and drakes by blaming the Noida Authority for not deciding on the names proposed by the promoters for demolishing the structures.

Leave alone three months as directed by the apex court, Supertech says five months are needed. And this even before the work has begun. The NOIDA Authority (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) says the Developer has submitted no concrete plans to date.