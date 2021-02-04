IndiaTogether: Govt Must Go Beyond Hashtags To Improve Our Image

Today, sadly for all of us, the opposite is true. Pick up any major newspaper abroad, whether on the right (like the Wall Street Journal or the Financial Times) or the left (like the Guardian or the Washington Post) and all you see from and about India are critical articles and editorials. The drumbeat of daily reporting, as well as the op-ed columns, is relentlessly negative, recording heavy-handed police tactics against the farmers, internet shutdowns, orders to Twitter to suspend critical accounts, cases against journalists — even (if I may point out) five FIRs against an Opposition MP for a deleted tweet.

It is because of such behaviour by the authorities that India is increasingly being seen as bigoted and intolerant, led by a chauvinist government that is wilfully driving sectarian wedges between its people and promoting a Hindutva majoritarianism that has no appeal to the world outside. This is the image we need to change, and the government can only change it by changing its conduct, not by issuing hashtags.

Whatever the BJP hardliners might wish, there are good reasons to do so. What the world thinks matters more to us now than ever before, not least because, as this week’s Budget reminded us, we are in an economic crisis, and India is far more dependent on external trade, investment and goodwill than ever.

But foreign investment is an act of trust and faith in the future, which is fast eroding abroad as India’s image takes a beating. The ruling party’s sectarian, divisive actions, driven by narrow political goals, have to stop. If the government hopes to repair its tarnished image, the reality must change, by a revival of democratic practice and inclusive politics.

Then we can all, with pride, tweet #IndiaTogether.