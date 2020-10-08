Why Shaheen Bagh Verdict Threatens Rights & Favours Restrictions

The Petitioner had initially filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking the clearance of Shaheen Bagh, where protestors were holding a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in December 2019. When the High Court disposed of the petition by leaving it for the Delhi Police to decide, the Petitioner appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Two additional writ petitions were also filed but were eventually “dismissed as withdrawn” once the protest site was vacated in March 2020. In this case, the Court declared that it must “pen down a few more lines for clarity on the subject on account of its wider ramifications.”