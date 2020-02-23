Shaheen Bagh Protest Peaceful: Habibullah’s Affidavit in SC

Former Chief Information Commissioner, and one of the interlocutors appointed by Supreme Court to speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Wajahat Habibullah filed an affidavit in the apex court on the ongoing road blockade, describing it as “peaceful”.

The Supreme Court had asked Habibullah and two others to hold talks with the anti-CAA-NRC protesters who have been sitting at Shaheen Bagh for over two months now, in order to arrive at a conclusion and clear the road blockade.

The affidavit says that the protest is peaceful and the police has blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh.