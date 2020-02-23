Shaheen Bagh Protest Peaceful: Habibullah’s Affidavit in SC
Former Chief Information Commissioner, and one of the interlocutors appointed by Supreme Court to speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Wajahat Habibullah filed an affidavit in the apex court on the ongoing road blockade, describing it as “peaceful”.
The Supreme Court had asked Habibullah and two others to hold talks with the anti-CAA-NRC protesters who have been sitting at Shaheen Bagh for over two months now, in order to arrive at a conclusion and clear the road blockade.
The affidavit says that the protest is peaceful and the police has blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh.
School vans and ambulances are allowed to pass through the roads after checking by police, he added. The government should speak to the protesters regarding the CAA, NPR and NRC, Habibullah recommended.
Habibullah is the former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities. The hearing on Shaheen Bagh in the Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Monday, 24 February.
