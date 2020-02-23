Shaheen Bagh Protest Peaceful: Habibullah’s Affidavit in SC
Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah is one of the interlocutors appointed by Supreme Court in the Shaheen Bagh talks.
Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah is one of the interlocutors appointed by Supreme Court in the Shaheen Bagh talks. (Photo: IANS)

Shaheen Bagh Protest Peaceful: Habibullah’s Affidavit in SC

The Quint
India

Former Chief Information Commissioner, and one of the interlocutors appointed by Supreme Court to speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Wajahat Habibullah filed an affidavit in the apex court on the ongoing road blockade, describing it as “peaceful”.

The Supreme Court had asked Habibullah and two others to hold talks with the anti-CAA-NRC protesters who have been sitting at Shaheen Bagh for over two months now, in order to arrive at a conclusion and clear the road blockade.

The affidavit says that the protest is peaceful and the police has blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh.

If the blockades were to be removed, according to Habibullah, then the traffic issues in the area will be resolved, adding that the police blockage seemed unnecessary.

School vans and ambulances are allowed to pass through the roads after checking by police, he added. The government should speak to the protesters regarding the CAA, NPR and NRC, Habibullah recommended.

Habibullah is the former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities. The hearing on Shaheen Bagh in the Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Monday, 24 February.

Also Read : Non-Protest Side of Shaheen Bagh Road Could be Opened: Mediators

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...