Indians Must Slam Divisive ‘UPSC Jihad’ Video: Kerala IAS Officer

The credibility of the UPSC is no accident. The founders of our republic, and prime ministers from all political parties have invested time, effort, and goodwill to develop the UPSC as an independent and fair organisation.

One only needs to contrast the unblemished record of the UPSC with the corruption and nepotism in Public Service Commissions in the Indian states and similar organisations in countries at a comparable level of development, to understand how rare and difficult this is.